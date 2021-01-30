Advertisement

Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again because of the coronavirus pandemic

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, two of Southern California’s largest music celebrations, have again been canceled under an order issued Friday by the Riverside County health officer.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said the decision was “based on concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide.”

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival were scheduled for April. Last year, they were postponed from April until October but were eventually canceled because of the pandemic.

According to Friday’s order, both music festivals attract “hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries,” which could increase the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

“If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk,” Dr. Kaiser said.

CNN has reached out to Coachella and Stagecoach for comment.

Riverside County has recorded 271,910 confirmed cases of the virus and has reported 3,091 Covid-19 related deaths.

