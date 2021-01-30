Advertisement

Dying dog abandoned in Kentucky Humane Society parking lot

The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking...
The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking lot Friday afternoon. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)((Source: Kentucky Humane Society))
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking lot Friday afternoon.

According to the Humane Society, the dog was left at the property around noon Friday, and a person dropping off donations saw the dog and alerted staff.

The dog was taken to the shelter’s Veterinary Services Department, where he was warmed with heated blankets and IV fluids. The staff said the dog, who is being called Ethan, was so weak that he couldn’t lift his head.

Staff said that bone outlines could be seen from Ethan’s skin, and his muscle loss was severe due to malnourishment. Ethan was also found filthy from urine and feces.

*WARNING - Images included in the embedded Facebook post may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.*

DYING DOG DUMPED AT KHS: Today around 12 pm, a dying dog was left in the KHS parking lot. Someone dropping off wish list...

Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Friday, January 29, 2021

“Ethan is the thinnest dog I have ever seen that is still alive. He weighs 38 pounds when he should be around 80 pounds,” KHS shelter veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley said. “To get in this shape, he had to have been starved for weeks.”

A veterinary technician took Ethan home to be monitored, but around 3 a.m. Saturday he began taking a turn for the worse with rapid breathing and neurological problems, according to KHS.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Jefferson City Police
East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Smokies owner calls on supporters as opposition speaks out about downtown plans
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer

Latest News

Kaidon Salter and his family on signing day
More than $37K raised to help freshman Vols QB’s father battling COVID-19
Thomas " Tom" Scott smiling with a camera.
Oak Ridge community commemorates beloved photographer
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday
Fares resume at Knoxville Area Transit
Knoxville Area Transit suspending free rides, offering discounted fares