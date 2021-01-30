Family displaced after East Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A family of 5 has been displaced after their East Knox County house engulfed in flames overnight.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a house fire on the 9000 block of Will Merritt Road Saturday morning at 12:49 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found two single wide mobile homes connected completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the original structure and keep it from spreading to any nearby structures.

The family was displaced and will be staying with relatives.

No injuries were reported.

