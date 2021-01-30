Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter

Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter after Nashville bombing interview
Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter after Nashville bombing interview(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky man has been arrested after he made remarks over social media threatening an FBI agent.

According to an arrest affidavit, while investigating the Nashville Christmas Day bombing, the FBI received a tip that James Keith Ray of Henderson County, Kentucky had made concerning comments about AT&T earlier that month.

WTVF reported, in order to determine if Ray had any involvement in the bombing, FBI agents interviewed him at his home and later ruled him out as a suspect of the bombing.

On January 5, the FBI learned that, following the interview, Ray had posted threatening statements toward the agent who interviewed him. In one of the posts, Ray said, “...if you ever step on this property while I am here you are a dead man...”

Ray was arrested on January 7 on the charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Jefferson City Police
East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer
According to police, Jordan Haney was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Knoxville teen found safe near McKamey Road

Latest News

Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.
Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000, give bonuses to current employees
Gatlinburg SkyBridge Valentine's Day
Gatlinburg SkyBridge unveiling Valentine’s Day decor
Chiefs fan creates one-of-a-kind jersey
Chiefs fan creates one-of-a-kind Mahomes jersey out of 40,000 tiny chains
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines return in new series ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’