Kentucky man arrested for threatening FBI agent on Twitter

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky man has been arrested after he made remarks over social media threatening an FBI agent.

According to an arrest affidavit, while investigating the Nashville Christmas Day bombing, the FBI received a tip that James Keith Ray of Henderson County, Kentucky had made concerning comments about AT&T earlier that month.

WTVF reported, in order to determine if Ray had any involvement in the bombing, FBI agents interviewed him at his home and later ruled him out as a suspect of the bombing.

On January 5, the FBI learned that, following the interview, Ray had posted threatening statements toward the agent who interviewed him. In one of the posts, Ray said, “...if you ever step on this property while I am here you are a dead man...”

Ray was arrested on January 7 on the charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another.

