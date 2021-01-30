Knoxville Area Transit suspending free rides, offering discounted fares

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- People who rely on KAT busses for transportation will have to start paying fares again.

At the start of the pandemic, federal funds were used to subsidize the cost of rides.

Good things have to come to an end. KAT busses will start charging to ride again on Feb. 1st. Fares were free thanks to the city receiving federal money to pay for the cost to operate- fares will be temporarily reduced to help out riders @wvlt pic.twitter.com/5tdpkDt1Rz — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) January 30, 2021

Now they are offering reduced fares for about half of the price starting on February 1st.

KAT bus rider Sam Kyle was hoping for more time. He says he lost his job working in the restaurant industry during the start of the pandemic and relies on KAT to get to job interviews.

“It’s good the prices they do with the fares stuff like that, but I feel like it’s good to offer it until the spring- April or May.

The reduced price will last for at least another 6 months. Here is a link to those discounted fare prices.

