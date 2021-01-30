Advertisement

Knoxville Area Transit suspending free rides, offering discounted fares

People who rely on KAT busses for transportation will have to start paying fares again.
Fares resume at Knoxville Area Transit(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- People who rely on KAT busses for transportation will have to start paying fares again.

At the start of the pandemic, federal funds were used to subsidize the cost of rides.

Now they are offering reduced fares for about half of the price starting on February 1st.

KAT bus rider Sam Kyle was hoping for more time. He says he lost his job working in the restaurant industry during the start of the pandemic and relies on KAT to get to job interviews.

“It’s good the prices they do with the fares stuff like that, but I feel like it’s good to offer it until the spring- April or May.

The reduced price will last for at least another 6 months. Here is a link to those discounted fare prices.

