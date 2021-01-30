One dead following I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville police said one person is dead following a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 40.

KPD responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on I-40 West near the I-640 split.

TDOT reported Saturday, traffic was blocked on the westbound lanes as crews worked on the cleanup and investigation.

According to officers, a preliminary investigation indicated a passenger vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 collided with two tractor trailers before coming to a rest on the right side of the interstate.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

