Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next couple of days look fairly gross with rainy weather Sunday followed by wintry weather on Monday. The chilly temperatures alone are enough for a WVLT First Alert Weather Day to start the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures have struggled to get out of the mid 30s for much of the area today. That actually allowed sleet and snow to make it to parts of the valley as our afternoon band of precipitation lifted across the area.

We’ll keep the clouds and cold around this evening as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain chances start to fill in later tonight. We have an 80% coverage all night long, with mostly rain but isolated mountaintop snow. The low will be around 36 degrees, but it looks like we’ll hit that a little early, meaning tomorrow morning will already warm to near 40 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds and temperatures increase Sunday. We’ll have more wind in the higher elevations at first, but it will drop down into the Valley in the afternoon hours. The best rainfall wraps up early Sunday morning, but patches will remain into the afternoon. It looks like a 40% coverage of our area sticks around into the evening hours.

Monday is very COLD with some snow. (WVLT)

Temperatures start dropping quickly Sunday evening, changing rain to snow along the Plateau as early as 7 p.m. Sunday. We’ll all feel the effects of this cold front, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert for Monday. We’ll have a midnight high in the low 40s, but drop to the mid 30s by Monday morning and then only warm a degree or two at best. This does come with some snow. We’re looking at some light snow showers in the Valley, then more scattered moderate snow showers in the higher elevations. The mountains have the best shot at several inches of snow accumulations again.

Sunshine finally returns by Tuesday and sticks around until Wednesday. You’ll still want the jacket as highs are expected to remain in the low to mid 40s.

Next chance for rain arrives Friday into Saturday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.