Section of iconic California highway washes away in storm

In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy...
In this photo provided by Caltrans, a section of Highway 1 is collapsed following a heavy rainstorm near Big Sur, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A drenching storm that brought California much-needed rain in what had been a dry winter wound down Friday after washing out Highway 1 near Big Sur, burying the Sierra Nevada in snow and causing muddy flows from slopes burned bare by wildfires. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIG SUR, Calif. (WVLT) -A massive section of the highway that runs along California’s coastline collapsed and washed into the ocean Friday when the cliffside below gave way amid rain and wind brought on by a powerful storm.

California transportation crews responded to a segment of road that collapsed along the Big Sur coast and closed the highway indefinitely.

The atmospheric river that slammed into California earlier in the week drenched the central coast with 14 inches of rain. The storm buffeted the state with wind gusts that topped 60 miles per hour in some areas and dumped seven feet of snow in the Sierra.

In an update Friday afternoon, Caltrans District 5 said crews were on site securing the area and assessing damage, as well as starting clean-up and repairs.

According to officials, the Big Sur coastline which offers a picturesque drive popular with tourists is prone to mudslides.

