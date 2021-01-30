Smokies owner calls on supporters as opposition speaks out about downtown plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Randy Boyd has his sights set on a $14 million dollar piece of land he purchased in downtown Knoxville. He hopes to have a new Smokies Stadium with games being played by April 2023.

Voices opposed to the plan have grown louder since its introduction.

The Smokies owner called on about a dozen of his friends in the business industry to be more vocal about support of the plan by emailing council and county commission. That’s exactly what Tim Vineyard did over the last few days.

Vineyard supports the new stadium saying it would create a better downtown environment.

While Mark Cunningham has been outspoken about the project from the beginning. The point of contention lies within the cost.

According to Boyd, $140 million dollars is funded privately, while an estimated $65 million would come from taxpayer money. Those numbers are subject to change as Boyd creates a finer cost total that he plans to present in March. But, the taxpayer cost element has people like Cunningham overtly against the project.

Cunningham says that if Boyd and others believe this stadium will be as profitable and beneficial as they say, they should fund it all privately instead of getting local government involved with taxation.

Boyd says the proposed stadium would be used for events year-round and not just baseball. He adds that it will be a quick walk from Old City, Market Square, and the City-County Building. He says nothing is final when it comes to having the votes to make this stadium a reality, but is hopeful that city and county leaders will see the value in this project.

Ultimately if this does not pass, Boyd still says he plans to demolish the buildings in the area of land he’s purchased saying that it will be a move in the right direction for improvements in the downtown area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.