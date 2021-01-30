Advertisement

Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit

Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man has been charged on several counts following a multicounty pursuit Friday night.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Robert Jacob Ray of Elizabethton, Tenn. has been charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, among other charges.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Ray was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when he struck an agency vehicle before fleeing the scene.

SCSO deputies located the vehicle on Highway 394 near the intersection of Highway 11E traveling west toward Blountville.

After the suspect failed to stop, deputies used spike strip devices to slow the vehicle. The suspect then struck a SCSO deputy’s vehicle and veered into a BP gas station parking lot in Blountville, where the vehicle was forcefully stopped by deputies.

According to officials, Ray refused to exit the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle by deputies. As deputies removed him from the truck, a revolver-style handgun and holster fell from himself onto the ground.

Officials determined the pistol was a .22 cal. revolver with three rounds in the cylinder. A reporting officer checked Ray’s license status and determined it was suspended with an arrest warrant in Carter County for Ray with charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.”

Deputies said that upon Ray’s arrest, an odor of alcohol was present.

Sullivan County charged Ray with the following:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Open container law
  • Driving while license is suspended or revoked
  • Financial responsibility law
  • Improper display of registration
  • Aggravated assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Evading arrest
  • Resisting stop, arrest

Ray was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

