Weekend rain to cold blast and a WVLT First Alert

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking the up and down rain chances, leading up to the BIG drop in temperature.
First Alert Monday as we get a little snow and a lot of cold.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are building this weekend, but so are the rain chances. Then a big drop in temperature comes Monday with a WVLT First Alert, and some snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday is all about the clouds, but the first “batch” of rain arrives in the afternoon. We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and spotty mountain Snow late Saturday afternoon to early evening. The high will be around 48 degrees. The next, best batch of rain moves in Saturday night. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area through Sunday morning, then we’ll have clouds and on and off rain throughout Sunday, so at least it’s not rainy all day. This will add up to around a half an inch of rain, with some closer to three quarters of an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

The wind early Sunday morning will be really intense on the Cumberland Plateau. We could easily have gusts up to 40, even 50 mph in the pre-dawn hours.

The WVLT First Alert is in effect Monday for a much colder day. We’ll have a midnight high in the low 40s, but drop to the low 30s by Monday morning and then only warm a degree or two at best. This does come with some snow, but per usual, we’re looking at a few light snow showers in the Valley, then more scattered light to moderate snow showers in the higher elevations. The mountains have the best shot at snowfall again.

Monday is very COLD with some snow.
