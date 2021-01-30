Advertisement

Wreck closes I-40 West early Saturday in West Knoxville

Wreck cleanup and the investigation continues.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 westbound closed early Saturday morning due to a multiple vehicle wreck.

TDOT reports it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near mild marker 385. This is between the I-640 exit and the Papermill exit on I-40 west.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-640 for now, as crews work on the cleanup and investigation.

Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.(WVLT)
Multi-vehicle wreck closed the interstate early Saturday morning.
Multi-vehicle wreck closed the interstate early Saturday morning.(WVLT)

