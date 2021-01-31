Advertisement

Florida man arrested after allegedly beating, stomping man for not social distancing at pool

Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) - A Florida man was arrested Friday after he allegedly beat a man up and smashed the dentures out of his mouth over not social distancing at a pool, WHBQ reported.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Rayford Smith, of Glen Allen, Virginia was sitting on a bench near the Willough at Naples pool when a man walked over to talk to him. Investigators said Smith asked the man to stay six feet away from him.

The man reportedly walked away from Smith and when he returned a short while later, Smith became angry at him for not keeping far enough away and pushed the man to the ground and started hitting him repeatedly. According to deputies, Smith also stomped the man’s face, smashing his dentures mouth.

The victim was not not identified because of Marsy’s Law, a state law that keeps victim information private.

Management at the Willough provided police with video of the attack, which they said appeared to be unprovoked, the Daily News reported.

Smith was arrested on battery charges, according to arrest records.

