KCS moves to virtual learning ahead of forecasted inclement weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools officials announced all KCS students will move to virtual learning ahead of forecasted inclement weather Monday, Feb. 1.

“All students should log on to their Chromebooks and be prepared for virtual instruction at the normal start of the school day. Instructional personnel will work remotely. Central office will report as usual,” KCS said in an email to parents Sunday evening.

Students who learn in person will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 2, unless otherwise notified, according to officials.

