Lady Vols end four-game home stand vs. Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 20 Tennessee (11-3, 5-1) closes out its four-game home stand Sunday with a Southeastern Conference match-up vs. Florida (9-7/2-6) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT, which is third in the standings and one of only three SEC teams with one loss or fewer in league play (along with South Carolina and Texas A&M), tips it off on The Summitt against the Gators at 2:02 p.m. ET.

Tennessee enters this contest after carding its second one-point victory of the season in three such games, coming from 13 points down and then holding on for the win over Ole Miss, 68-67, on Thursday night in Knoxville.

The Lady Vols find themselves with an opportunity to improve to 6-1 in league play for the second season in a row and preserve a two-game lead over four teams tied for fourth in the standings.

Florida, meanwhile, comes to Knoxville in similar fashion as Ole Miss, with a record that belies its ability to compete with any team in the conference. The Gators are coming off a three-point loss to Missouri on Thursday night, 61-58, that snapped a two-game UF winning streak. One of those victories was a 10-point triumph over Ole Miss in Oxford. Florida also had a four-point loss at Arkansas on Jan. 14. That same Razorback team knocked off UConn on Thursday night in Fayetteville, 90-87.

Following Sunday’s game, there are only two more Lady Vol home games scheduled, including the “Live Pink, Bleed Orange” game vs. South Carolina on Feb. 18 (7 p.m./SEC Network) and Senior Day vs. Auburn on Feb. 28 (SEC Network).

