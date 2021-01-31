Advertisement

Lady Vols end four-game home stand vs. Florida

The Lady Vols can improve to 6-1 in league play for the second season in a row.
Rennia Davis
Rennia Davis(Caitlyn Jordan/Pool via News Sentinel )
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 20 Tennessee (11-3, 5-1) closes out its four-game home stand Sunday with a Southeastern Conference match-up vs. Florida (9-7/2-6) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT, which is third in the standings and one of only three SEC teams with one loss or fewer in league play (along with South Carolina and Texas A&M), tips it off on The Summitt against the Gators at 2:02 p.m. ET.

Tennessee enters this contest after carding its second one-point victory of the season in three such games, coming from 13 points down and then holding on for the win over Ole Miss, 68-67, on Thursday night in Knoxville.

The Lady Vols find themselves with an opportunity to improve to 6-1 in league play for the second season in a row and preserve a two-game lead over four teams tied for fourth in the standings.

Florida, meanwhile, comes to Knoxville in similar fashion as Ole Miss, with a record that belies its ability to compete with any team in the conference. The Gators are coming off a three-point loss to Missouri on Thursday night, 61-58, that snapped a two-game UF winning streak. One of those victories was a 10-point triumph over Ole Miss in Oxford. Florida also had a four-point loss at Arkansas on Jan. 14. That same Razorback team knocked off UConn on Thursday night in Fayetteville, 90-87.

Following Sunday’s game, there are only two more Lady Vol home games scheduled, including the “Live Pink, Bleed Orange” game vs. South Carolina on Feb. 18 (7 p.m./SEC Network) and Senior Day vs. Auburn on Feb. 28 (SEC Network).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Smokies owner calls on supporters as opposition speaks out about downtown plans
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges

Latest News

Nicky Anosike
With locker room renovation finished, LVFL Nicky Anosike eyes cultural rebuild at Anderson County
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Kentucky men’s basketball program on pause due to COVID-19 concerns
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
No.20 Lady Vols hold off Ole Miss 68-67