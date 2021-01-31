More than $37K raised to help freshman Vols QB’s father battling COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than $37,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for Vols freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter’s family as his father, Kenneth Salter, battles COVID-19 at a Knoxville hospital, according to the fundraiser’s page.

Organized by Kenneth’s wife, Mistee Salter, the site reports Kenneth Salter contracted COVID-19 while dropping off his son Kaidon at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

“Shortly after, he was admitted to ICU while there. It is going on 2 weeks that he has been hospitalized. His wife and five children have all been by his side during this process and unexpected expenses have occurred. The family has been staying in a hotel while there in Tennessee and has incurred lodging, food, and travel expenses. There is no particular date to know when Kenneth will be released from the hospital, but we all know that bills do not stop,” the page description says in part.

The family is asking for the community to help them financially while Kenneth remains in the ICU and “is unable to provide for his family financially”. Mistee and Kenneth are in Tennessee, away from their hometowns and jobs, until Kenneth recovers.

On Twitter, True Buzz Athletics is helping push the GoFundMe.

Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs helped spread the word via Twitter Friday.

Thanks for the info. Sorry to hear this about @KaidonSalter_7’s dad!🙏🏽🍊 https://t.co/6H447JLBch — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 29, 2021

Kaidon expressed his gratitude to Vol Nation Friday after seeing the GoFundMe’s original goal of $10,000 was surpassed within the first 30 minutes of being posted.

couldn’t be any better fans than this we appreciate and love all the support 💯💯♥️ @MisteeSalter https://t.co/RG7vDq5PX1 — k7 (@KaidonSalter_7) January 29, 2021

The page had raised more than $37,000 and counting as of Saturday evening, just one day after it was created.

Salter committed to UT in December.

