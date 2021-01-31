Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow showers are expected to develop this evening and stick around through early Tuesday morning in spots. That means higher snowfall totals for the higher terrain, adding to the brutal cold on a First Alert Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning’s rain is long gone, but a few spotty showers have popped up along the Cumberland Plateau and over the Smokies this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, meaning this should stay rain for the next few hours.

Overnight, rain changes to snow for the higher elevations, officially kicking off our First Alert Weather Day. We likely won’t see any snow in the Valley and the Foothills until just before sunrise. While minor slick spots will be possible, the bigger threat Monday morning will be wind chills in the teens and 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow showers will start to wrap up for the Valley by lunchtime, leaving behind a dusting to an inch in select spots. Even the Foothills may see slightly higher totals as the snow rolls on into the afternoon. Those spots could top out around 2 to 3 inches of the white stuff.

It’s a different story over the higher terrain. Persistent bands of snow are expected to set up shop over the Cumberland Plateau and the Smokies through Monday night, leaving a few inches in spots along the Plateau. The Smokies may see as much as a foot over the highest peaks.

Thanks to the clouds and the snow falling, temperatures are not expected to budge much. Look for highs in the low to mid 30s with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s for most of the day.

Sunshine finally returns by Tuesday and sticks around until Wednesday. You’ll still want the jacket as highs are expected to remain in the low to mid 40s.

Rain reenters the picture late Thursday into Friday. Some of this could be locally heavy at times by Friday morning. Highs will hover near 50 degrees.

Some of the coldest air of the winter season will be possible by next weekend. We’re still several days away from that, so make sure you check back in as we continue to iron out that forecast.

Sunday's rain turns to snow Monday as temperatures plunge to start the week. (WVLT)

