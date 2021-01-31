Vols soar over Jayhawks, gain second win over top-15 opponent
No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.
The Vols, led by Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi faced the Jayhawks after coming off of a two-game losing skid.
This victory gives UT its second win over a top-15 opponent, while also improving the Vols home record to 12-2 during NABC Suits and Sneakers games.
The Vols are next set to face Ole Miss Tuesday in Oxford at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.