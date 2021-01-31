Advertisement

Vols soar over Jayhawks, gain second win over top-15 opponent

No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.
No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.
No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.

The Vols, led by Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi faced the Jayhawks after coming off of a two-game losing skid.

This victory gives UT its second win over a top-15 opponent, while also improving the Vols home record to 12-2 during NABC Suits and Sneakers games.

The Vols are next set to face Ole Miss Tuesday in Oxford at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Jefferson City Police
East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Smokies owner calls on supporters as opposition speaks out about downtown plans
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer

Latest News

Kaidon Salter and his family on signing day
More than $37K raised to help freshman Vols QB’s father battling COVID-19
Thomas " Tom" Scott smiling with a camera.
Oak Ridge community commemorates beloved photographer
The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking...
Dying dog abandoned in Kentucky Humane Society parking lot
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday