Vols soar over Jayhawks, gain second win over top-15 opponent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.

Vols by 19. pic.twitter.com/XLo8tex9ob — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 31, 2021

Vols dominate from start to finish and cruise past Rock Chalk Jayhawk 80-61 at Thompson-Boling Arena @wvlt @ZackRickensTV — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 31, 2021

The Vols, led by Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi faced the Jayhawks after coming off of a two-game losing skid.

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer will both start tonight for the first time this season.



Pons, Fulky and Santi rounding out the first five #Vols — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) January 30, 2021

This victory gives UT its second win over a top-15 opponent, while also improving the Vols home record to 12-2 during NABC Suits and Sneakers games.

The Vols are next set to face Ole Miss Tuesday in Oxford at 7 p.m.

