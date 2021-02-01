Advertisement

2 children dead after Tenn. fire; adult, another child injured

A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fire officials say two young children found unresponsive in a blaze at an apartment have died.

A statement from the Memphis Fire Department says an adult and another small child remained hospitalized in critical condition after Sunday’s blaze.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke visible from the two-story wood-frame apartments. The statement said crews got the blaze under control and during a search found one adult male and three small children unresponsive.

One male and one female child were later pronounced dead. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.

Officials say cooking oil left unattended on the kitchen stove caused the fire.

