Advertisement

950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines has banned 950 passengers for violating its mask mandate.

The news comes as Delta CEO Ed Bastian praised the Biden administration’s new mask requirement on public transportation that begins tonight.

Bastian said the new executive order helps protect airline workers who enforce the mask policy.

The new Transportation Security Administration order mandating face masks across interstate travel begins at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In the same company memo, Bastian said the airline is working with federal and state authorities to prioritize immunizations for frontline Delta workers.

Nearly 700 Delta employees have received at least one vaccine shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car

Latest News

Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Springer earns second SEC Freshman of the Week award
Rutherford Co. crews find missing juvenile using thermal technology
Tenn. officials find missing juvenile using thermal technology
Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Virtual CASA gala helps Knoxville area kids in need
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
KARM item ‘Rescue and Reimagine’ competition to raise money for charity