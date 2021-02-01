Advertisement

Cazzy’s Corner Grill reopening Tuesday following deadly shooting

A West Knoxville restaurant is reopening Tuesday following a deadly shooting.
Cazzy's
Cazzy's
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cazzy’s Corner Grill is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 2 following a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 24 that left two employees dead.

The restaurant left a statement Monday on its Facebook page regarding the reopening.

“Cazzy’s Corner Grill is reopening tomorrow February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. We invite you to honor Rob and Alexis with us and look forward to seeing you in the restaurant very soon,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post.

Posted by Cazzy's Corner Grill on Monday, February 1, 2021

The restaurant plans to open at 11 a.m.

