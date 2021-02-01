Cazzy’s Corner Grill reopening Tuesday following deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cazzy’s Corner Grill is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 2 following a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 24 that left two employees dead.

The restaurant left a statement Monday on its Facebook page regarding the reopening.

“Cazzy’s Corner Grill is reopening tomorrow February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. We invite you to honor Rob and Alexis with us and look forward to seeing you in the restaurant very soon,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post.

The restaurant plans to open at 11 a.m.

