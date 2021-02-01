Advertisement

Cold wind and snow showers, First Alert Monday

Heather Haley is tracking snow showers and cold that linger into Tuesday.
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert for today is for a widespread colder day, and winds that makes it feel even colder. We also have snow showers developing and moving through at times, with varying accumulations across our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, snow showers are developing and moving through. We have snow accumulating in the Smokies, meanwhile light to moderate snow showers are dancing around our area. Showers means they’re on and off, and they’re scattered, so that also allows some spots to collect more snow. Temperatures are dropping to the low 30s this morning.

Thanks to the clouds and the snow falling, temperatures are not expected to budge much. Look for highs in the low to mid 30s with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s for most of the day. (The official high for the day comes from midnight at 40 degrees.)

Widespread cold winds today.
Widespread cold winds today.(WVLT)

We have snow showers scattered all day today. They’re fewer and lighter in the Valley, but light to moderate and more often in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. Persistent bands of snow are expected to set up shop over the Cumberland Plateau and the Smokies through Monday night, leaving a few inches in spots along the Plateau. The Smokies may see as much as a foot over the highest peaks.

Tonight will drop to 28 degrees, with snow showers becoming more spotty. Flurries still fly in the Valley, but the Smokies will keep collecting snow to reach that excessive snowfall in the Winter Storm Warning.

Light to moderate snow showers for most, heavy snowfall in the Smoky Mountains.
Light to moderate snow showers for most, heavy snowfall in the Smoky Mountains.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine finally returns by Tuesday and sticks around until Wednesday. You’ll still want the jacket. Tuesday’s high will be around 38 degrees, and still have a cold breeze. Wednesday makes it the low 40s.

Rain reenters the picture late Thursday into Friday. Some of this could be locally heavy at times by Friday morning. Highs will hover near 50 degrees. We’ll then slide back down, with some snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, back to some rain showers, and then some snow showers again Saturday night.

Some of the coldest air of the winter season will be possible by next weekend. With an extended freeze for next Sunday evening through Monday, we’ve added a WVLT First Alert for next Monday to help you prepare.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Android Users Click Here
iPhone Users Click Here
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

