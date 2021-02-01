Cookeville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cookeville Police Department is seeking information in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday morning and left a victim in critical condition.

Police said officers responded to an accident around 1 a.m. at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and East 10th Street and found 34-year-old Brian Young in the middle of the road. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2012-2013 black Kia Optima and was last seen going north on Washington Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 931-520-5321 or 931-526-2125.

