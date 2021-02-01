Advertisement

COVID vaccine registration opens for 70+ Tennesseans tomorrow

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that residents aged 70 and up could begin registering for the coronavirus vaccine beginning February 2.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that residents aged 70 and up could begin registering for the coronavirus vaccine beginning February 2.

You can see which vaccine phase your county is in here.

You can see if you are eligible for the vaccine here.

You can sign up for your county’s waiting list here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday

Latest News

East Tennessee State University
Police charge woman in stabbing death of ETSU professor
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
"Wayne's World" set for Super Bowl ad
‘Wayne’s World’ set for Super Bowl ad debut
Television executive Jamie Tarses, photographed here at an event in 2018, has died.
Jamie Tarses, trailblazing TV executive, dead at 56
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus cases surpass 720,000 in Tennessee