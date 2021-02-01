COVID vaccine registration opens for 70+ Tennesseans tomorrow
The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that residents aged 70 and up could begin registering for the coronavirus vaccine beginning February 2.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can see which vaccine phase your county is in here.
You can see if you are eligible for the vaccine here.
You can sign up for your county’s waiting list here.
