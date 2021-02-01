COVID vaccine registration opens for 70+ Tennesseans tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that residents aged 70 and up could begin registering for the coronavirus vaccine beginning February 2.

Tennesseans aged 70 and up may begin registering for COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow, Feb. 2. Find information on phases eligible for vaccination in your county and, when eligible, register for vaccination through your county health department at https://t.co/td2t63CfMP. pic.twitter.com/xwnFqQg4RW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 1, 2021

You can see which vaccine phase your county is in here.

You can see if you are eligible for the vaccine here.

You can sign up for your county’s waiting list here.

