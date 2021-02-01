Cumberland Co. man accused of holding girlfriend, 3 children hostage during chase

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody following a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

According to CCSO, an armed and dangerous BOLO was issued from the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a red 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 33-year-old David Vann Edwards, Jr.

Officials said Edwards was allegedly holding his girlfriend and three children hostage. THP located Edwards and began the chase east of Cumberland County.

The sheriff’s office assisted THP crews by deploying spike strips to end the chase. The chase continued west on I-40 and Crossville police and CCSO deputies disabled more spike strips.

Authorities ended the chase around the 318 on I-40 and took Edwards into custody. The girlfriend and children were uninjured, according to reports.

THP is the lead agency in the investigation and will be responsible for charging Edwards.

