Dolly Parton warns of social media accounts pretending to be her

Team Dolly reminded the public that Dolly Parton only has one Facebook, which is verified with a blue checkmark by her name.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton took to her social media to warn fans of multiple accounts that falsely claim to be her.

Parton’s team said fans should remember the singer has only one Facebook page.

“This is her only official Facebook page, which you can differentiate with the blue checkmark,” Parton’s team posted on Facebook. “Dolly Parton does not have any other pages and any messages or comments from those pages are fraudulent.”

The post said Parton will never ask for personal information or money on any social media platform and asked any fraudulent accounts be reported.

“Please report any accounts claiming to be Dolly so we can get them taken down to keep this platform safe and fun for all,” Team Dolly said.

It has come to our attention that there are numerous fake accounts pretending to be Dolly on social media. This is her...

Posted by Dolly Parton on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

