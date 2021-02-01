Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Western Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead following a crash Monday morning.

KPD officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the 4700 block of Western Avenue around 8:10 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Western Avenue when it veered into eastbound traffic and collided with two other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld as authorities work to notify the family.

