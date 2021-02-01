FEMA obligates $68.5 million to Tennessee for COVID-19 vaccination costs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced $68.5 million has been obligated to Tennessee for costs for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the agency, the award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

These costs can include:

Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients

Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines

Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures

Emergency medical care

Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste

Communications to disseminate public information

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more Tennesseans,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

The grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster

