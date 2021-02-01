Advertisement

FEMA obligates $68.5 million to Tennessee for COVID-19 vaccination costs

FILE- University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the...
FILE- University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced $68.5 million has been obligated to Tennessee for costs for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the agency, the award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the State’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

These costs can include:

  • Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients
  • Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines
  • Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures
  • Emergency medical care
  • Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste
  • Communications to disseminate public information

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more Tennesseans,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

The grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster

