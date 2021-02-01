Advertisement

Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Chilhowee Park

According to organizers, testing is first-come, first served and visitors do not need to book an appointment.
Sparrow Eaton Hospital has moved its COVID-19 testing site to 800 W. Lawrence Ave.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -CONNECT Ministries and New Directions Healthcare Solutions are teaming up this week to host a free COVID-19 testing site at Chilhowee Park. The free testing site is scheduled for Feb. 6- 7 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. near the Jacob Building Parking Lot.

According to organizers, testing is first-come, first served and visitors do not need to book an appointment.

The Tennessee Department of Health will administer nasal swabs.

The park is located at 3301 East Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, Tenn 37914.

