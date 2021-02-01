Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -CONNECT Ministries and New Directions Healthcare Solutions are teaming up this week to host a free COVID-19 testing site at Chilhowee Park. The free testing site is scheduled for Feb. 6- 7 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. near the Jacob Building Parking Lot.

According to organizers, testing is first-come, first served and visitors do not need to book an appointment.

The Tennessee Department of Health will administer nasal swabs.

The park is located at 3301 East Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, Tenn 37914.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.