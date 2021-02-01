Got a vaccine card? Don’t post it on social media, BBB warns

(WVLT) - If you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, you have likely received a vaccination card. Eager to share the good news, you might’ve posted a picture of that card or taken a selfie with it for social media.

The Better Business Bureau is warning social media users to refrain from posting pictures of the card on social media platforms because it has your full name, birth date and information about where you got the shot on the card.

“If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” the BBB said.

Providing personal information isn’t the only issue. Experts say posting pictures of real vaccination cards can give scammers more information they can use to create and sell fake cards.

BBB offers sharing your vaccination status safely:

Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.

Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured.

Be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend.

