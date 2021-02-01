Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As forecasted inclement weather moves across East Tennessee, several schools have announced changes in schedules Monday, Feb. 1.
Knox County Schools
All KCS students will learn remotely Monday, Feb 1.
“All students should log on to their Chromebooks and be prepared for virtual instruction at the normal start of the school day. Instructional personnel will work remotely. Central office will report as usual,” KCS said in an email to parents Sunday evening.
Students who learn in person will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 2, unless otherwise notified, according to officials.
Blount County Schools
All BCS are closed Monday, Feb. 1
Anderson County Schools
All Anderson County Schools closed Monday, Feb 1
Claiborne County Schools
All Claiborne County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1
Clinton City Schools
All Clinton City Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1
Cocke County Schools
All Cocke County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1
Grainger County Schools
All Grainger County Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1
Hancock County Schools
All Hancock County Schools opening late two hours Monday, Feb. 1
Hawkins County Schools
All Hawkins County Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1
Roane County Schools
All Roane County Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1
Rogersville Schools
All Rogersville Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1
Scott County Schools
All Scott County Schools opening late two hours Monday, Feb. 1
Union County Schools
All Union County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1
Jefferson County Schools
All Jefferson County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1
