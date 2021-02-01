Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As forecasted inclement weather moves across East Tennessee, several schools have announced changes in schedules Monday, Feb. 1.

Knox County Schools

All KCS students will learn remotely Monday, Feb 1.

“All students should log on to their Chromebooks and be prepared for virtual instruction at the normal start of the school day. Instructional personnel will work remotely. Central office will report as usual,” KCS said in an email to parents Sunday evening.

Students who learn in person will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 2, unless otherwise notified, according to officials.

Blount County Schools

All BCS are closed Monday, Feb. 1

Anderson County Schools

All Anderson County Schools closed Monday, Feb 1

Claiborne County Schools

All Claiborne County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1

Clinton City Schools

All Clinton City Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1

Cocke County Schools

All Cocke County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1

Grainger County Schools

All Grainger County Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1

Hancock County Schools

All Hancock County Schools opening late two hours Monday, Feb. 1

Hawkins County Schools

All Hawkins County Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1

Roane County Schools

All Roane County Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1

Rogersville Schools

All Rogersville Schools delayed two hours Monday, Feb. 1

Scott County Schools

All Scott County Schools opening late two hours Monday, Feb. 1

Union County Schools

All Union County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1

Jefferson County Schools

All Jefferson County Schools closed Monday, Feb. 1

