Jason Witten begins coaching career at Dallas-area high school

Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the Vol For Life accepted the head coaching position at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabethton native and VFL Jason Witten is staying busy in retirement.

Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end accepted the head coaching position at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

“The long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach,” LCS tweeted Monday afternoon.

Witten ended his career having played in 271 games - the most in NFL history for a tight end. He is second on the all-time receptions list at the position, behind only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

As a junior on Rocky Top, Witten set school records for a tight end in receptions (39) and receiving yards (493).

