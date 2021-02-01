Jason Witten begins coaching career at Dallas-area high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabethton native and VFL Jason Witten is staying busy in retirement.

Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end accepted the head coaching position at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

“The long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach,” LCS tweeted Monday afternoon.

Witten ended his career having played in 271 games - the most in NFL history for a tight end. He is second on the all-time receptions list at the position, behind only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

As a junior on Rocky Top, Witten set school records for a tight end in receptions (39) and receiving yards (493).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.