Jason Witten begins coaching career at Dallas-area high school

Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the Vol For Life accepted the head coaching position at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabethton native and VFL Jason Witten is staying busy in retirement.
Less than a week after announcing his retirement, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end accepted the head coaching position at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.
“The long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach,” LCS tweeted Monday afternoon.
Witten ended his career having played in 271 games - the most in NFL history for a tight end. He is second on the all-time receptions list at the position, behind only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.
As a junior on Rocky Top, Witten set school records for a tight end in receptions (39) and receiving yards (493).
