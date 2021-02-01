KARM item ‘Rescue and Reimagine’ competition to raise money for charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re thrifty and creative here’s a challenge you’ll want to know about: KARM and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are asking everyone to find items at KARM stores to restore, recreate or reinvent.

A nurse at ETCH came up with the idea for the competition called “Rescue and Reimagine.” Participants can work on their own or tea, up with friends and family.

Anything found at KARM is eligible for the competition. Contestants will be allowed to submit multiple items to the challenge website.

The public will vote on each item by donating money. The top ten items will be chosen by a panel of judges to go up for auction.

“What are the limits, clothing or furniture or is it endless? It really is endless,” said KARM Director of Community Engagement, Mark Roberts. “You know, we kind of all the pictures and everything online that you see it’s all about furniture, you know from lamps to ceiling, you know, couches things like this, but I had someone just call me five minutes ago and said what about clothing I said of course, she said I love to take the dresses two or three dresses and make something very unique and I said absolutely so it really there’s no limit.”

There are prizes for the winners, including a $250 gift card to KARM. The competition opened Monday and closes March 8. However, the sooner you can submit your items, the longer they have to raise money. All the money will be split between KARM and ETCH.

To submit an item or vote for your favorite, click here.

