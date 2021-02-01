KAT ends free bus rides, offers temporary reduced fares
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit ended fare-free bus rides Monday, February 1.
The fare-free service started due to the pandemic. KAT riders will have to resume paying a fee, but officials said the fee will be reduced for a period of time.
For at least six months, the cost of a ride will be only $1 compared to the usual $1.50. KAT has also lowered the price of its 30-day pass and 20-ride pass.
Officials said the lowered cost is aimed to help families during the pandemic.
