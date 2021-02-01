Advertisement

KAT ends free bus rides, offers temporary reduced fares

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit ended fare-free bus rides Monday, February 1.

The fare-free service started due to the pandemic. KAT riders will have to resume paying a fee, but officials said the fee will be reduced for a period of time.

For at least six months, the cost of a ride will be only $1 compared to the usual $1.50. KAT has also lowered the price of its 30-day pass and 20-ride pass.

Officials said the lowered cost is aimed to help families during the pandemic.

Tomorrow is the day, fares resume! All passengers will be required to pay a fare. Please have your 💲 ready and limit the...

Posted by Knoxville Area Transit on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car

Latest News

Rutherford Co. crews find missing juvenile using thermal technology
Tenn. officials find missing juvenile using thermal technology
Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Virtual CASA gala helps Knoxville area kids in need
KARM item ‘Rescue and Reimagine’ competition to raise money for charity
Participants will use the app “GooseChase” to visit historical sites that have been impactful...
YWCA begins ‘Race Against Racism’ to kick off Black History Month
Protecting your heart during American Heart Month