Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and WWE wrestler Bianca Belair is the winner of the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

In a video posted to Belair’s Twitter page before the match she described how it was difficult to really prepare for a match like this.

“I’m just focusing on going in there and let my body do what its supposed to do. You have to just always stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Belair said in part.

Belair will next face Sasha Banks in the WWE Smackdown Women’s WrestleMania Championship match.

