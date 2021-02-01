Mayor Jacobs to donate Royal Rumble appearance fee to TCAT Knoxville Scholarship Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced he will donate his earnings from an appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble to the Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for TCAT Knoxville.

Jacobs appeared as Kane at WWE’s Royal Rumble, which aired on the WWE Network. The Royal Rumble took place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Knoxville’s own, Bianca Belair, won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match after battling a record-setting 57 minutes. She will go on to compete at WrestleMania in April.

Officials said Jacobs received a COVID-19 rapid test before leaving, upon arriving at the event and before returning to work after the trip. Jacobs ore a CDC-recommended face covering and kept his distance from others while not performing, according to the Mayor’s Office.

In January, Mayor Jacobs donated $5,000 of his salary to help start the scholarship, which benefits a Knox County employee’s child, including adoptive, biological, legal or step, who is a student at the school.

