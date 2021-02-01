McClung Museum to reopen to public with Women’s Work exhibition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Tennessee announced it will reopen to the public after closure due to the pandemic.

The museum will reopen on Friday, Feb. 5, and remain open to the general public every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prior registration.

The Women’s Work exhibition will be on display through July 24. The exhibition features 28 paintings, ceramics, sculptures and works on paper from the museum’s permanent collections.

“The team of the McClung Museum has responded creatively to the COVID-19 crisis, and although the building is closed, our programs and activities have remained active to engage with the different communities that we expect to serve,” Jefferson Chapman Executive Director, Claudio Gómez said. “I am proud of the work done by my team during these months, and I am sure that the steps we are implementing for a limited reopening in January will allow us to provide some of the on-site experiences that are deeply missed by many people.”

The Women’s Work exhibit is curated by Emma Grace Thompson, a UT alumna and former graduate assistant for the McClung Museum.

“I noticed a wealth of artwork made by women in the McClung’s collections after reading more about the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ #5WomenArtists campaign. This exhibition is a natural fit for the McClung Museum because of its permanent collection of significant women artists, including Elizabeth Nourse and Maria Martinez, and the institution’s interest in diversifying its collection of artists. Many of the works in this show have never been exhibited before, so this is an opportunity to bring attention to unseen works by well-known artists as well as works by lesser-known, and in some cases even anonymous, women artists,” said Thompson.

Visitors who wish to visit the museum are asked to register online prior to visiting.

