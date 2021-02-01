New York City’s LaGuardia Airport cancels all commercial flights

QUEENS, N.Y. (CNN)- Flights in and out of the New York area are severely impacted by the powerful winter storm sweeping the region.

All commercial flight activity has been canceled today at LaGuardia Airport in light of the nor’easter, the airport tweeted.

So far at John F. Kennedy airport, 83% of flights have been canceled and more cancellations are expected later today. About 75% of flights at Newark Liberty in New Jersey have been canceled. Newark has employed snow removal and de-icing operations in an attempt to keep cancellations at a minimum.

All travelers are advised to contact their airline for updated flights status and cancellation information.

