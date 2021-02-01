Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee

Latest News

A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast
This April 14, 2015 photo provided by Philip Greenberg shows Deborah Archer in New York....
ACLU elects its first Black president
President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators