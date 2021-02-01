Police charge woman in stabbing death of ETSU professor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Police are increasing the charge against a woman to first-degree murder after the stabbing death of an East Tennessee State University professor.

On Monday, Johnson City Police said they were informed Friday that 50-year-old Robin Leonard of Johnson City died from her injuries in the Jan. 18 incident.

Police say they have charged 51-year-old Annette Harvey of Blountville in the incident that unfolded in a Johnson City home. On Saturday, the ETSU psychology department shared on Facebook that Leonard had died.

The Facebook post said the professor was known to her students as “Miss Robin” and was one of the most sought-after instructors in the department.

