Police: Kentucky teacher tried to hire someone to kill mom

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an eastern Kentucky teacher has been arrested after allegedly attempting to hire someone to kill his mother.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Bill G. Reynolds, 41, of Olive Hill, faces a solicitation of murder charge and is being held in a Carter County detention center. Reynolds worked as a special education teacher for a middle school and a bus driver for Carter County Schools. He has since been suspended.

The Kentucky State Police say Reynolds paid a person, who was not named but has been identified as a cooperating witness, $10,000 to kill his mother.

Court records show that Reynold’s mother had filed a lawsuit last year, claiming that he illegally attempted to claim his parents’ property. The lawsuit says Reynold’s parents were intending to give the property to their son after their death. However, the suit claims that Reynolds stole the paperwork after his father died and tried to claim the property.

Police are still investigating the events that led to the criminal solicitation charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

