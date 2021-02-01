Protecting your heart during American Heart Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -February is all about hearts, not just the candy kind but about yours. It’s American Heart Month and WVLT will be discussing heart health every day this week.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans. One in three women will die from heart disease, that is why it is so important to know the warning signs.

Dr. Janet Eichholz said people may not always feel chest pain during a heart attack or stroke but discomfort instead.

“A heaviness or pressure,” said Eichholz. “I have a lot of women that have a squeezing sensation or a feeling of being too tight. A common thing I heart is shortness of breath, unusual fatigue or just an overwhelming sense of not feeling well.”

Dr. Eichholz said to look out for jaw pain, nausea or unusual sweating.

Here’s a challenge for individuals this month by the American Heart Association. It’s a water drinking challenge that gives people a goal of drinking 8 glasses of water per day all month.

“Your whole body relies on water to support itself,” said Dr. Eichholz. “Your cells are mostly water, water helps transport oxygen throughout your body. It helps metabolize nutrients so that you get the benefit of all of your nutrients and aids in digestion. It also helps eliminate toxins and waste, so staying hydrated is extremely important to your overall well being.”

Friday is “National Wear Red Day,’ to help raise awareness on heart disease visit the American Heart Association here.

