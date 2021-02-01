Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert goes through early Tuesday morning as snow flies on the Plateau, weakens in the Valley, and dumps big snow in the Smokies.

The system departs early Tuesday but colder air lingers most of the week. Rain is back early Friday as the temps keep dropping. Our next First Alert is already announced: it’s next Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Persistent bands of snow are expected to set up shop over the Cumberland Plateau and the Smokies through Monday night, leaving 1-2 inches in spots along the Plateau. The Smokies may see as much as a foot over the highest peaks.

Tonight will drop to 28 degrees, with snow showers becoming more spotty. Flurries still fly in the Valley, but the Smokies will keep collecting snow to reach that excessive snowfall in the Winter Storm Warning. Many spots in the backcountry above 4,000 feet could end up with closer to a FOOT of snow. The thing is, it’s tough to get to these spots with roads closed.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine springs back for the first time in days, by Tuesday’s late morning. The sun sticks around until Wednesday. You’ll still want the winter jacket. Tuesday’s high will be around 38 degrees, and still have a cold breeze. Wednesday makes it the low 40s.

Rain reenters the picture late very late Thursday night into Friday. Some of this could be locally heavy at times by Friday morning. We’ll then slide back down, with some snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, back to some rain showers, and then some snow showers again Saturday night.

Frigid air takes over Sunday night into Monday - in what should be some of the coldest air in a few years. Even with bluebird skies Monday, it’s a First Alert for the deep freeze. And it’s not just here: most east of the Mississippi River will be very, very cold.

We’ll also be watching another large rain/snow/mix system rolling through the country in the middle of next week.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.