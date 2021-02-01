Advertisement

Springer earns second SEC Freshman of the Week award

Through 15 games, Springer is Tennessee’s third-leading scorer
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer(Randy Sartin | Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball standout Jaden Springer garnered his second SEC Freshman of the Week award of the season on Monday. Springer averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in victories over Mississippi State and No. 15 Kansas last week.

The 2020 McDonald’s All-American from Charlotte, North Carolina, also was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 21.

The previous week, Springer missed both of Tennessee’s games with an ankle injury suffered late in the Vols’ win over Vanderbilt on Jan. 16. He returned to the lineup Tuesday against Mississippi State and totaled nine points, five assists, four rebounds and a block in 25 productive minutes off the bench. He built on that performance Saturday against Kansas, as he earned a starting assignment and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line.

Through 15 games, Springer is Tennessee’s third-leading scorer (10.2 ppg) while averaging just 6.8 field-goal attempts per game. He also boasts the team’s second-best field-goal percentage (.517) and is shooting an impressive .563 percentage from 3-point range. Tennessee players have now garnered 17 SEC weekly awards during the tenure of sixth-year head coach Rick Barnes.

Springer and the 11th-ranked Vols return to action Tuesday at Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

