Advertisement

Summit Medical Group hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic in Knoxville

Summit Medical officials say the Pfizer vaccines were supplied by the Knox County Health Department
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, Summit Medical Group administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in a drive-thru clinic. Patients 75 and older were pre-scheduled for the vaccinations.

Ed Curtis, the C.E.O Summit Medical Group says they reached out to the patients one by one.

“We took the 75 year and old crowd, and we went to the oldest all the way down to the youngest until we hit 1,000. So it’s our oldest patients at Summit Medical Group and we’re just happy to serve them today,” said Curtis.

The drive-thru started at 8 a.m. and lasted through the afternoon at the Summit Medical Group corporate office in Knoxville.

Patients who received the vaccine will return in three weeks for their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Smokies owner calls on supporters as opposition speaks out about downtown plans
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges

Latest News

Due to increased temperatures and a weak snow pack, the risk of avalanches has fluctuated lately.
Rescuers are searching for a skier buried by an avalanche in Utah
Back-to-school virtual learning
KCS moves to virtual learning ahead of forecasted inclement weather
Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International...
Homeland Security gives TSA workers authority to enforce Biden’s mask mandate