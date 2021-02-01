Summit Medical Group hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, Summit Medical Group administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in a drive-thru clinic. Patients 75 and older were pre-scheduled for the vaccinations.

Ed Curtis, the C.E.O Summit Medical Group says they reached out to the patients one by one.

“We took the 75 year and old crowd, and we went to the oldest all the way down to the youngest until we hit 1,000. So it’s our oldest patients at Summit Medical Group and we’re just happy to serve them today,” said Curtis.

The drive-thru started at 8 a.m. and lasted through the afternoon at the Summit Medical Group corporate office in Knoxville.

Patients who received the vaccine will return in three weeks for their second dose.

