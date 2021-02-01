Suspect in custody in connection to fatal Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One suspect is in custody in connection to a fatal Knoxville shooting that left one person dead Sunday evening, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at Vista Apartments located near Lula Powell Drive Sunday around 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a woman unresponsive inside a car, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“Based on the preliminary investigation at the scene and witness information, a male suspect, who was known to the victim, shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey pickup truck. Following police response, efforts were immediately launched to locate the suspect. At around 9:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody’” KPD said in a release.

This is a developing story.

