TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews reported to their scheduled locations at midnight Monday.

Light snow is falling across East Tennessee, with most counties still slightly above freezing temperatures.

Accumulating snow is predicted throughout the lower elevations through the evening.

Areas in the mountains are expected to have 4″-6″ of accumulating snow continuing through Tuesday.

TDOT said crews will treat their routes as needed.

