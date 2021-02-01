Tenn. man arrested on charges relating to Capitol riots

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT) -FBI agents arrested a Gallatin, Tennessee man accused of participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol Hillon Jan. 6.

WTVF reported, 28-year-old Eric Chase Torrens was arrested on Monday morning and was set to appear in front of a U.S. magistrate judge Monday afternoon.

Torrens has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee released photos allegedly of Torrens inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

