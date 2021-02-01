Advertisement

Tenn. man arrested on charges relating to Capitol riots

Torrens is the sixth person to be arrested in Tennessee in relation to the riots.
Eric Chase Torrens
Eric Chase Torrens(U.S Attorney - Middle District of Tennessee / Twitter)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT) -FBI agents arrested a Gallatin, Tennessee man accused of participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol Hillon Jan. 6.

WTVF reported, 28-year-old Eric Chase Torrens was arrested on Monday morning and was set to appear in front of a U.S. magistrate judge Monday afternoon.

Torrens has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee released photos allegedly of Torrens inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

