Tenn. officials find missing juvenile using thermal technology

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials found a missing juvenile using thermal cameras.

WTVF reported, Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Stormpoint Drone teams began searching for a missing juvenile near Wade Herrod Road Saturday night.

The drone’s technology showed heat signatures on the ground. Crews were able to find the missing juvenile within 13 minutes in a thick wooded area.

The juvenile was found safe and evaluated by paramedics.

