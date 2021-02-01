Tenn. officials find missing juvenile using thermal technology
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials found a missing juvenile using thermal cameras.
WTVF reported, Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Stormpoint Drone teams began searching for a missing juvenile near Wade Herrod Road Saturday night.
The drone’s technology showed heat signatures on the ground. Crews were able to find the missing juvenile within 13 minutes in a thick wooded area.
The juvenile was found safe and evaluated by paramedics.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.