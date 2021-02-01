Advertisement

UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party

The University of Tennessee said a student was found safe after reportedly being abducted from an off-campus party Saturday.
The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee said a student was found safe after reportedly being abducted from an off-campus party Saturday.

A release from the university said that the abduction, which occurred at an off-campus party in the Fort Sanders area, was reported to the Office of Title IX. The student was safely recovered.

An investigation has been launched by the Knoxville Police Department; however, as of Monday evening, a suspect has not been arrested.

The university said it could not share specific information on the case but asked the community to be cautious and encouraged students to follow these guidelines:

  • Let people you trust know where you are. You can use the SafeWalk feature of UT’s mobile safety app, LiveSafe, to virtually walk or ride with a contact to your destination and let them know when you arrive.
  • Travel with a group. Arrive and leave together.
  • If a person approaches you or tries to separate a friend from your group, get away and tell others.
  • When using a ride share app, confirm the vehicle’s license plate and driver.
  • Report criminal or suspicious activity on the LiveSafe app or by calling the UT Police Department at 865-974-3111. Download the app from the UT website.
  • If you see something that doesn’t look right or makes you feel concerned, please report that as well.
  • Call 911 with any immediate safety concern.

